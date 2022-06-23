(CNN) American swimmer Anita Alvarez was rescued from the bottom of the pool by her coach at the FINA World Aquatic Championships in Budapest, Hungary, after she lost consciousness, according to Reuters.

Coach Andrea Fuentes jumped into the pool after she saw the 25-year-old artistic swimmer sink to the bottom at the end of her routine in the women's solo free event.

Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medalist in synchronized swimming, lifted Alvarez to the surface before helping bring her to the edge of the pool.

Alvarez received medical attention beside the pool, Reuters reported, and was subsequently carried off in a stretcher.

Alvarez is brought to the surface of the pool.

It was the second time Fuentes has had to rescue Alvarez, according to Reuters, after she leapt into the pool during an Olympic qualification event last year and pulled her to safety, along with the American's swim partner Lindi Schroeder.

Alvarez pictured competing during the solo free final event.

Read More