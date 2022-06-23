Transgender and non-binary players can choose men's or women's team, says German FA

(Reuters) Transgender and non-binary footballers can now decide themselves whether to play for a men's or women's team instead of being bound by personal identification data, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Thursday.

It said the ruling was included in the DFB match regulation for amateurs, the junior regulation and the futsal rulebook.

"At its core this ruling says that players with a personal (gender) status that is 'diverse' or 'no reference' and players who change their gender can take their own decision whether they will be issued an eligibility to play for a men's or women's team," the DFB said.

"This is also the case for transgender footballers who can now change (teams) at a moment they decide or can stay on at the team they have been playing for."

Until now it was the gender named in the personal identification documents that determined the eligibility of footballers from junior level upwards and whether they would play for a men's or a women's team, according to the DFB.

