Today, you’ll find a deal on Aurate jewelry, discounted Beats Studio 3 headphones and savings on Adidas gear. All that and more below.

30% off sitewide

Aurate Aurate

From dainty necklaces to simple studs to chic statement pieces, Aurate offers an array of accessories to match anyone’s style. Treat yourself or a loved one to high-quality jewelry from Aurate. Right now the brand is offering 30% off sitewide — its biggest sale ever — plus the opportunity to give $30 to a cause of your choice. (Use code ACLU to fight for reproductive rights, code TEXAS to fundraise for the Uvalde families via VictimsFirst or code FOREST to plant 30 trees via One Tree Planted.)

Up to 40% off sitewide

Vitruvi Vitruvi

Enjoy up to 40% off at Vitruvi right now and save on gorgeous scents for your home. The brand specializes in essential oil diffusers that provide a satisfying multisensory experience, and these discounts are not to be missed. Choose from diffuser models in a variety of colors, then pick out your favorite oil blends. And why not grab an air freshener while you’re at it? This is Vitruvi’s largest sale ever, with everything at 25% off and select items at 40% off, now through July 4.

End of Season Sale

Spanx Spanx

Save on shapewear and more during this summer sale at Spanx. The brand is offering an additional 30% off already reduced prices on spanx.com today through June 27. If you’ve been looking for a reason to stock up, here’s your sign — just remember to use code SALE for the additional discounts.

$349.95 $179.95 at Amazon

Beats Beats

If you’ve had your eye on a pair of over-ear Beats headphones, now’s the time to purchase. Right now the Studio 3 model is under $180 in matte black, the lowest price we’ve seen since January. Our editor was impressed by these durable, comfortable and Bluetooth-enabled headphones, and at this price, it’s a bargain that’s hard to beat.

End of Season Sale

Adidas Adidas

Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear, or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Right now you can get up to 50% off top-notch Adidas styles for men, women and kids during the End of Season Sale. Plus, use code SAVINGS at checkout to save $30 on orders of $100 or more.

• If your pillows are pancake-like, it’s probably time to refresh them. Score a two-pack of Underscored-recommended Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows starting at $26.99 on Woot! now through tomorrow.

• Get yourself a pair of summer specs with 20% off designer frames on GlassesUSA, plus free shipping with the code ICON20.

• Free People’s Summer Solstice sale is going on now through tomorrow, and you can take a very sunny 20% off select styles for both going out and staying in during the season’s hottest days.

• Step up your running shoe (or sneaker) game with New Balance’s End of Season sale, going on now.

• Tarte mascara’s famously long-lasting formulas are 2 for $30 at Ulta — grab one now and then save the other for fall.

• Take the work out of grilling — and ensure perfect burgers and more each time — with this Wi-Fi-enabled Traeger pellet grill that lets you set temps, sit back and fully enjoy that cold beer. Right now it’s 28% off on Woot!, just in time for summer’s prime barbecue season.

• The do-it-all Philips Norelco can trim any length of hair, and right now it’s about $21 off on Amazon.

• Refurbed Ring items, like floodlights and the famous video doorbells, are a great way to save on home security.

• Expand your hard drive with a portable external one: the first-gen WD My Passport 5TB is $50 off at B&H right now.

• Take 40% off all styles at Stuart Weitzman, aka one of the best footwear investments you can make.

$47.97 $24.98 at Amazon

CeraVe Cerave

Now that summer has arrived, don’t slack on your daily sun protection. Stock up on this lightweight face SPF that’s perfect for everyday wear, whether you’re headed to the office or the beach. Right now you can get three 3-ounce bottles for the price of two.

Swim Sale

Cuup Cuup

Thanks to the swim sale at Cuup, you can get 30% off ultra-popular jewel-tone sets for all your upcoming beach and pool days. Whether you prefer a high-waisted fit or something a bit more cheeky, you’re sure to find something splurge-worthy for summer.

Blue Box Event

Chewy Chewy

Now through June 24, Chewy is hosting its annual Blue Box Event, meaning you can score tons of deals on all things pets. Whether you’re shopping for a furry, feathery or scaly friend, this promo is one you won’t want to miss. With up to 50% off toys and treats as well as savings on essentials like flea protection and food, you can keep your pet healthy and happy without breaking the bank.

Summer Warehouse Sale

Homesick Homesick

A ton of candles are on sale right now, thanks to Homesick’s Summer Warehouse Sale. Whether you shop hometown classics or themes like Road Trip or New Home, you’ll find plenty to choose from. Give a perfectly thoughtful gift or treat yourself to a nice candle and get up to 25% off now through June 24.

25% off sitewide

Moon Pod Amazon

Moon Pod’s beanbag chairs are a huge upgrade from the flimsy options of your childhood. Designed to mimic the sensations of flotation therapy, these chairs do just that; whether you’re sitting, reclining or lying on it, the Moon Pod is ultra supportive, conforming to your body and every readjustment you make. Now through the end of the month, you can get 25% off sitewide and save on Moon Pods as well as pillows and accessories.

$129.99 $89.99 at Staples

Blue Yeti Blue Yeti

Practically everyone agrees: The Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the Blue Yeti boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls. Down to around $90 at Staples, this microphone is a smart purchase for any at-home setup.

Buy 1, get 1 50% off at Walgreens

Walgreens 351933384/Lea - stock.adobe.com

Now that summer has arrived, don’t slack on your daily sun protection. Stock up on face and body SPF from tons of trusted brands like Neutrogena, La Roche Posay, CeraVe and Bondi Sands right now at Walgreens. Thanks to this buy one, get one 50% off sale, you can save on all the sunscreen you’ll need this summer, from waterproof to baby to makeup priming options.