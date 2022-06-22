Trumpet, a bloodhound, wins Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show

(CNN) Trumpet, a bloodhound, was crowned the Best in Show winner at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night.

Here's how they selected their winner

The show's selected finalists represent the best of seven different groups of dog breeds: hound, toy, non-sporting, herding, sporting, working and terrier.

Here's who won in each of the groups:

Hound: Trumpet the Bloodhound

Toy: Hollywood the Maltese

Non-sporting: Winston the French Bulldog

Herding: River the German Shepherd

Sporting: Belle the English Setter

Working: Striker the Samoyed

Terrier: MM the Lakeland