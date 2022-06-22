CNN —

More than 1,000 people have been killed and at least 1,500 injured after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday. It is the country’s deadliest earthquake in decades and comes at a time when the Taliban-led country faces a hunger and economic crisis.

The death toll and the number of those injured is expected to rise as rescue and aid missions continue.

Aid groups are providing assistance to the impacted areas. You can find ways to help here or by clicking on the button below.