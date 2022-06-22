A woman used Grubhub to contact police while she was allegedly being held hostage in the Bronx

(CNN) A 24-year-old woman used Grubhub to contact police while she was allegedly being held hostage in the Bronx over the weekend, according to a criminal complaint.

The unidentified woman, who had agreed to meet up with a man she had previously been chatting with on a dating app, was allegedly assaulted and later raped by the man, the complaint says.

According to the complaint, the man took the woman's phone away but she said she was able to retrieve it when she asked the man if she could order food.

A copy of the order, placed via Grubhub, a food delivery service, shows she wrote in the comments section: "please call the police...please don't make it obvious."

When the man opened the door expecting the food delivery, he was met by officers from the New York Police Department, according to the complaint.

