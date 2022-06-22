5 Native American tribes will work with federal officials to co-manage Bears Ears National Monument

(CNN) In an unprecedented move, federal officials signed an agreement to collectively manage the more than 1.3 million acres of Utah's Bears Ears National Monument with five Native American tribes.

The Bureau of Land Management, the US Forest Service, along with representatives from the Navajo Nation, the Hopi Tribe, the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, the Pueblo of Zuni and the Ute Indian Tribe formalized the arrangement on Saturday, just before unveiling a new sign for the monument that includes the tribal nations' insignia.

Carleton Bowekaty, lieutenant governor of the Pueblo of Zuni tribe, said having the opportunity to manage the tribes' ancestral homes is the best avenue for restorative justice.

"Today, instead of being removed from a landscape to make way for a public park, we are being invited back to our ancestral homelands to help repair them and plan for a resilient future," said Bowekaty, who co-chairs the Bears Ears Commission, the panel of tribal representatives tasked with working with federal officials.

Bears Ears, a sprawling southern Utah region rich in red rock canyons, cliff dwellings and numerous archaeological sites, was the focal point of protests, political battles and a broken promise in recent years.

