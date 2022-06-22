Red Bull Racing suspends junior driver Juri Vips after racist slur on live gaming stream

(CNN) Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips after he used a racial slur during a live gaming stream on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, who has since apologized for the incident, was relieved of all team duties with immediate effect pending a full investigation, Red Bull said in a statement

"As an organisation we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviour within our organisation," it added.

Vips, who is racing in Formula 2 this season, admitted the language used was "entirely unacceptable" in a post on his personal Instagram account on Tuesday.

"I wish to unreservedly apologise for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today," Vips wrote.

