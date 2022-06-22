Today, you’ll find a deal on a Cuisinart pellet grill, a discounted Cerave sunscreen and savings on a Sun Joe SPX4003-ULT Electric Pressure Washer. All that and more below.

$329.99 $297.50 at Amazon

Cuisinart Cuisinart

In the market for a pellet grill? The Cuisinart CPG-256 Portable Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is a great option for all your upcoming barbecues, and it’s on sale right now. Save over $50 and score this grill for the lowest price we’ve seen in months — and then enjoy its myriad features, including its lightweight design, automatic temperature regulation and 8-in-1 cooking capabilities.

$39.99 From $22.22 at Crocs

Crocs Crocs

Whether they’re making a bold fashion statement or getting muddy in the backyard, there’s no denying — Crocs are everywhere. Right now, you can save when you stock up on footwear, thanks to a sale on some of the brand’s most popular styles. Score versatile sandals and slides from $22.22 during this sale.

$47.97 $24.98 at Amazon

Cerave Cerave

Now that summer has arrived, don’t slack on your daily sun protection. Stock up on this lightweight face SPF that’s perfect for everyday wear, whether you’re headed to the office or the beach. Right now you can get three 3-ounce bottles for the price of two.

Swim Sale

Cuup Cuup

Thanks to the swim sale at Cuup, you can get 30% off at ultra-popular jewel-tone sets for all your upcoming beach and pool days. Whether you prefer a high-waisted fit or something a bit more cheeky, you’re sure to find something splurge-worthy for summer.

$189.99 $130.59 at Amazon

Sun Joe Amazon

Have a big cleaning project that needs tackling? Amazon’s latest Sun Joe deal has you covered. The SPX4003-ULT pressure washer is just $130.59 — the lowest price we’ve seen. This pressure washer can expertly remove dirt and grime from large surfaces like homes, cars, driveways, RVs, decks and more, with a powerful motor that gets the job done in no time at all.

More deals to shop

• Pick up a pair of one of our favorite budget earbud picks, the Jabra Elite 3, for an even more budget price: Refurbished ones are currently 60% off on eBay, meaning they ring up at just $31.99.

• Right as we hit peak grilling season, OXO’s three-piece set of essential grilling tools — a spatula, tongs, and resting place for both — is currently about $7 off on Amazon.

• Studs’ stylish earrings range from simple (chunky tiny hoops) to a little extra-er (dolphins), and you can buy them in pairs as well as in singles, which is great for those with multiple piercings. Right now there are a ton on sale for 40% off, which just makes the whole concept even more shoppable.

• Turn up the tunes this summer with the bestselling and extremely portable JBL Charge 4, which is $80 off at B&H.

• Ninja’s blender is the perfect one-and-done stop for breakfast smoothies (or, uh, frozen margaritas), and Walmart has marked it down $20 right now.

• Back-to-traditional-butchering marketplace Porter Road is currently offering you, dear reader, 15% off sitewide on high quality steaks, chicken and more now through June 30. Just use the code CNNGRILL at checkout to save on its organic meats and more.

• True Botanicals is having its biggest sale of the year, and it’s a buy-more-save-more kind of thing that starts at a flat 20% off and goes up to 30% off orders of $400 or more (a.k.a. a great excuse to go in with flatmates or friends).

• Nisolo’s zero-net-carbon, living-wage-paying brand is offering up 20% off select huarache sandals now through June 30 — just use the code SUMMERSAVE at checkout to, well, summer-save.

• Dropps’ sustainable bamboo kitchen brushes come in a super-versatile set with a soft hand brush, stiff hand brush, and wand, and today only it’s 30% off with the code RUSHBRUSH30.

• Huckberry’s selection of swimwear is 25% off now through Thursday, so it’s the perfect time to pick up a few things if you have a slate of pool parties or a few summer getaways coming up.

Deals you may have missed

Blue Box Event

Chewy Chewy

Now through June 24, Chewy is hosting its annual Blue Box Event, meaning you can score tons of deals on all things pets. Whether you’re shopping for a furry, feathery or scaly friend, this promo is one you won’t want to miss. With up to 50% off toys and treats as well as savings on essentials like flea protection and food, you can keep your pet healthy and happy without breaking the bank.

Semi-Annual Event

Under Armour Under Armour

Gear up for summer workouts (and lounging around the house) with savings from Under Armour. Right now you can score up to 50% off workout gear — that’s thousands of styles for men and women, including tops, bottoms, shoes and more. If your exercise clothes have seen better days, don’t miss this Semi-Annual Event.

Summer Warehouse Sale

Homesick Homesick

A ton of candles are on sale right now, thanks to Homesick’s Summer Warehouse Sale. Whether you shop hometown classics or themes like Road Trip or New Home, you’ll find plenty to choose from. Give a perfectly thoughtful gift or treat yourself to a nice candle and get up to 25% off now through June 24.

25% off sitewide

Moon Pod Amazon

Moon Pod’s beanbag chairs are a huge upgrade from the flimsy options of your childhood. Designed to mimic the sensations of flotation therapy, these chairs do just that; whether you’re sitting, reclining or lying on it, the Moon Pod is ultra supportive, conforming to your body and every readjustment you make. Now through the end of the month, you can get 25% off sitewide and save on Moon Pods as well as pillows and accessories.

$129.99 $89.99 at Staples

Blue Yeti Blue Yeti

Practically everyone agrees: The Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the Blue Yeti boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls. Down to around $90 at Staples, this microphone is a smart purchase for any at-home setup.

Buy 1, get 1 50% off at Walgreens

Walgreens 351933384/Lea - stock.adobe.com

Now that summer has arrived, don’t slack on your daily sun protection. Stock up on face and body SPF from tons of trusted brands like Neutrogena, La Roche Posay, CeraVe and Bondi Sands right now at Walgreens. Thanks to this buy one, get one 50% off sale, you can save on all the sunscreen you’ll need this summer, from waterproof to baby to makeup priming options.