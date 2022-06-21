As summer officially begins, millions have already suffered sweltering heat with little hope for quick relief

(CNN) Though summer officially begins on Tuesday, millions of Americans have already been buffeted by triple-digit temperatures and dangerously high heat, which is only expected to continue as a second wave of extreme heat creeps into the eastern and southern US.

Last week, an enormous heat dome across the eastern US and the Midwest created record high temperatures in several cities -- and intensified the misery for some communities that were already battling power outages following a series of severe storms.

Now, more brutally high temperatures are expected across the Midwest and into the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday and into the rest of the week.

Monday brought record high temperatures for cities in the central US, including multiple records set in Texas. Both Houston and Victoria, Texas, and St. Cloud, Missouri, topped their previous records with highs of 101 degrees.

Over 100 daily high-temperature records could be set between Tuesday and Saturday, mainly across the East and South. Night temperatures are not expected to offer much of a reprieve, as over 80 warm low temperatures records could be broken this week.

Read More