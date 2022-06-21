The national monument for the historic Stonewall Inn will open a visitor center next year

(CNN) A visitor center will open next to the iconic Stonewall Inn to honor and preserve the history of the fight for LGBTQ rights, the nonprofit Pride Live announced on Tuesday.

The nearly 3,700 square feet center in New York City is expected to open in the summer of 2024 after a groundbreaking ceremony is held on Friday, according to Pride Live, the LGBTQ advocacy group that will co-manage it with the National Parks Service.

"The opening of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center is a remarkable moment in the history of Stonewall," said Ann Marie Gothard, board president of Pride Live. "We honor all those who came before us, most especially the queer people fighting for equality at the Stonewall Rebellion."

CNN has reached out to the National Park Service for comment.

The center is the latest effort to recognize the legacy of the 1969 Stonewall riots. While The Stonewall Inn continues operating as a bar, the area around it was designated by former President Barack Obama in 2016 as the country's first national monument to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) rights.

