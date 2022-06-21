3 hospitalized after commercial plane landing gear collapsed at Miami International Airport

(CNN) Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries after the landing gear of a Red Air flight from the Dominican Republic collapsed as it landed at the Miami International Airport, spokesman Greg Chin told CNN.

The flight was coming in from Santo Domingo at 5:30 p.m. when the gear collapsed and caused a fire.

According to Chin, 126 passengers were on board the plane. Three were being transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, he said.

Two outbound flights were delayed so far in the area where the plane landed.

CNN has reached out to Red Air for comment.

Read More