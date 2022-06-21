US Forest Service admits errors in routine prescribed burn that sparked largest fire in New Mexico history

(CNN) A Chief's Review of New Mexico's Hermits Peak Fire released Tuesday found that US Forest Service errors during a routine prescribed burn contributed to the largest wildfire in New Mexico history.

A years-long backlog of projects owing to department furloughs during the 2018-2019 government shutdown, complications of working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic and an injunction related to the Mexican Spotted Owl all restricted the Forest Service's ability to thin trees and conduct prescribed burns in the years prior to spring 2022, according to the report.

That string of events "built a sense of urgency to accomplish projects to 'catch up,'" the report stated. "These expectations, coupled with the opportunity to implement during a narrow window when the crew was available, smoke dispersion was good and the prescribed fire area was forecasted to be in prescription, led to acceptance of unforeseen risk."

A prescribed burn, or a controlled burn, is one set intentionally as part of a forest-management plan to reduce the risk of more serious and damaging blazes.

The report found that the prescribed fire that ultimately started the Hermits Peak fire -- which has burned more than 340,000 acres in three counties since April 6 and is 72% contained as of Tuesday -- was done "according to current standards and policy," but several other factors increased the probability of an escaped prescribed fire.

