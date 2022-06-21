Freedom riders' 1947 convictions posthumously vacated 75 years later

(CNN) Charges against four men who were arrested in 1947 after launching the first of the "freedom rides" to fight Jim Crow Laws have been posthumously dismissed by a North Carolina judge 75 years after their convictions.

During a special session Friday leading up to the weekend celebration of Juneteenth, North Carolina Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour dismissed charges against civil rights leader Bayard Rustin, Andrew Johnson, James Felmet and Igal Roodenko.

Judge Baddour, along with his decision, issued an emotional apology.

"Today's session is an opportunity for us to make an amends publicly... We failed these men in Orange County, in Chapel Hill," said Baddour. "We failed their cause and we failed to deliver justice in our community. And for that, I apologize."

Baddour continued: "We're doing this today to right a wrong, in public and on the record because these offenses, these events, happened all over the country and very little documented evidence of the court process exists. I do not want to erase history, but we must shine a light on it."

A crowd watched the ceremony in the same courthouse where the men were originally convicted in 1947.

