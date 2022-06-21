Prince William shines a light on homelessness to mark his 40th birthday

London (CNN) Prince William has revealed why he swapped his royal garb for a red vendor jacket and took to the streets of London to sell The Big Issue magazine, which offers employment opportunities to people in poverty.

Ahead of the Duke of Cambridge celebrating his 40th birthday on Tuesday, he wrote a piece for the magazine detailing why he went undercover to sell issues to members of the public in support of the cause earlier this month.

"I was 11 when I first visited a homeless shelter with my mother, who in her own inimitable style was determined to shine a light on an overlooked, misunderstood problem," William wrote in a piece published Monday. "In the 30-odd years since, I've seen countless projects in this space grow from strength to strength, including charities of which I have had the honour of being Patron."

William joined vendor Dave Martin, 60, in the capital to draw attention to the work of the publication, which is sold by rough sleepers and people facing poverty and homelessness in the UK, according to The Big Issue's official website

William sold copies of The Big Issue magazine to raise awareness of homelessness ahead of his 40th birthday.

"I wanted to experience the other side and see what it was like to be a Big Issue vendor. My time was truly eye opening," William wrote. "And while I may seem like one of the most unlikely advocates for this cause, I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling. I plan to do that now I'm turning 40, even more than I have in the past."

