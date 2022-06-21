Today, you’ll find a deal on Homesick candles, a discounted Samsung Frame TV and savings on Chewy pet supplies. All that and more below.

Blue Box Event

Chewy Chewy

Now through June 24, Chewy is hosting its annual Blue Box Event, meaning you can score tons of deals on all things pets. Whether you’re shopping for a furry, feathery or scaly friend, this promo is one you won’t want to miss. With up to 50% off toys and treats, as well as savings on essentials like flea protection and food, you can keep your pet healthy and happy without breaking the bank.

$999.99 From $769.99 at Woot!

Samsung Samsung

Practical technology and interior design can sometimes feel at odds, but with The Frame TV, integration is seamless. Available in a range of sizes, The Frame won’t intrude on your aesthetic thanks to its customizable TV bezel and Art Mode function, which transforms the screen into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. You can save up to $300 and get cutting edge technology and crisp 4K clarity without sacrifice.

Free same-day delivery

Sephora Sephora

Need your beauty fix asap? Today only, get free same-day delivery on all purchases. Simply place your order today on Sephora.com or the Sephora app and get your holy grail products delivered right to your doorstep. This promotion is available to all Sephora Beauty Insiders, a membership that is free to join. Simply select same-day delivery at checkout and enter the code BEAUTYNOW for free same-day delivery.

Semi-Annual Event

Under Armour Under Armour

Gear up for summer workouts (and lounging around the house) with savings from Under Armour. Right now, you can score up to 50% off workout gear — that’s thousands styles for men and women, including tops, bottoms, shoes and more. If your exercise clothes have seen better days, don’t miss this Semi-Annual Event.

Summer Warehouse Sale

Home Homesick

A ton of candles are on sale right now thanks to Homesick’s Summer Warehouse Sale. Whether you shop hometown classics or themes like Road Trip or New Home, you’ll find plenty to choose from. Give a perfectly thoughtful gift or treat yourself to a nice candle, and get up to 25% off now through June 24.

More deals to shop

• If you want to level up your gaming, Razer mouses, keyboards, headsets and more at mega on-sale at Best Buy.

• Herschel’s extremely packable daypack is the travel-ready version of the classic backpack, and it’s 26% off at Amazon right now.

• Apple Watches are great for working out: They’ll GPS for you, track your activity and sleep, and even let you purchase a bottle of water at the gym. Right now you can score one for $80 off on Amazon.

• Arm & Hammer’s liquid detergent, scent boosters and more sweaty summer clothing care essentials are all BOGO at Walgreens right now.

• Take 20% off your new running shoes, shoes for summer weddings, and your new fave pair of beach sandals over at DSW. Use the code SUMMERLOVIN at checkout to save.

• That kitchen staple, 13-gallon Glad Forceflex trash bags, are just $12 for 100-count boxes over at Office Depot right now (that’s about $17 off).

• Heads up: Old Navy flip flops, an iconic summer classic, are just $4.99 online right now.

• Give yourself an at-home spa day with 15% off Boll and Branch’s Waffle Collection — just use the code WAFFLE15 at checkout.

• You know we love an Ember mug — a.k.a. the best way to avoid throwing away a cup of cold coffee when you get distracted by email, your kids, or a Zoom call — and now the 14-ounce version is just $99 for Costco members.

• Protect your pricey smartphone investment with Amazon’s deals on Spigen cases, screen protectors, and more.

Deals you may have missed

Discover Summer Event

Samsung Samsung

Right now you can save big on tech essentials, thanks to the Discover Samsung Event. Whether you’re shopping for a new phone, a tablet, a television, wireless earbuds or even a vacuum, this sale has you covered. No matter what you’re looking for, these deals are certainly worth a browse.

25% off sitewide

Moon Pod Amazon

Moon Pod’s beanbag chairs are a huge upgrade from the flimsy options of your childhood. Designed to mimic the sensations of flotation therapy, these chairs do just that; whether you’re sitting, reclining or lying on it, the Moon Pod is ultra supportive, conforming to your body and every readjustment you make. Now through the end of the month, you can get 25% off sitewide and save on Moon Pods as well as pillows and accessories.

$129.99 $89.99 at Staples

Blue Yeti Blue Yeti

Practically everyone agrees: The Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the Blue Yeti boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls. Down to around $90 at Staples, this microphone is a smart purchase for any at-home setup.

Buy 1, get 1 50% off at Walgreens

Walgreens 351933384/Lea - stock.adobe.com

Now that summer has arrived, don’t slack on your daily sun protection. Stock up on face and body SPF from tons of trusted brands like Neutrogena, La Roche Posay, CeraVe and Bondi Sands right now at Walgreens. Thanks to this buy one, get one 50% off sale, you can save on all the sunscreen you’ll need this summer, from waterproof to baby to makeup priming options.