Taiwan accuses China of bullying over World Cup name change

Taipei, Taiwan Taiwan accused China of bullying on Monday after organizers of the World Cup in Qatar again changed the reference for Taiwanese visitors applying for an identification card that doubles as an entry visa to list their nationality as "Chinese Taipei".

All World Cup ticketholders must apply for the Hayya card used to identify fans, which also serves as their Qatar visa, but Taiwan's government expressed concern after discovering the online application system made no mention of the island.

It was subsequently listed as, "Taiwan, Province of China," terminology that equally angers Taiwan's government and many of its people, and then changed again to just "Taiwan," earning praise from the government in Taipei.

However, the listing has changed again, to "Chinese Taipei," the name Taiwan uses to compete in most international sporting events like the Olympics to avoid political problems.

China's Foreign Ministry expressed its "appreciation" to the Qatari government's "adherence to the one-China principle and its handling of relevant matters in accordance with the usual practices of international sports events".

Read More