Japanese court upholds ban on same-sex marriage

(CNN) Japan's ban on same-sex marriage is not unconstitutional, a court has ruled, dealing a blow to gay couples and activists seeking greater rights for the LGBTQ community.

The Osaka district court on Monday dismissed a lawsuit in which three same-sex couples were seeking compensation from the government of 1 million yen (about $7,400) per person, arguing the lack of recognition of same-sex marriages violated their constitutional right to equality.

But the court sided with the government, ruling that under the constitution the definition of marriage did not extend to partnerships between people of the same gender, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The ruling of the Osaka court dashed the hopes of gay rights activists who are pressuring the government to rethink its opposition to same-sex marriage.

The Osaka court's ruling came in stark contrast to a historic judgment by the Sapporo district court in Japan's northern Hokkaido prefecture in March 2021.

