Two Jesuit priests among three killed in church in northern Mexico

(CNN) Two elderly Jesuit priests were among three people killed Monday inside a church in Chihuahua state, northern Mexico.

The third person had sought refuge inside the church in the village of Cerocahui before all three were killed around 6 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET), according to a statement from the Chihuahua state government.

In a statement, the Society of Jesus, the religious order also known as the Jesuits, condemned the killings of the two priests.

It also asked Mexican authorities to recover their bodies, which it said had been removed from the church "by armed individuals," according to the statement.

In a separate statement, the organization identified the priests as Javier Campos Morales, 79, and Joaquín César Mora Salazar, 80.

