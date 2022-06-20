An ancient city in Iraq emerges from the Tigris River after an extreme drought

By Megan Marples, CNN

Updated 11:28 AM ET, Mon June 20, 2022

An ancient city in Iraq is believed to be Zakhiku, a settlement in the Mittani Empire that reigned from 1550 to 1350 BC.
Photos: 3,400 year-old city in Iraq revealed after drought
An ancient city in Iraq is believed to be Zakhiku, a settlement in the Mittani Empire that reigned from 1550 to 1350 BC.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
Archaeologists raced against the clock to excavate the site before rising water levels engulfed the city again.
Photos: 3,400 year-old city in Iraq revealed after drought
Archaeologists raced against the clock to excavate the site before rising water levels engulfed the city again.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
Five ceramic vessels were discovered among the ruins and contained over 100 cuneiform tablets. They are likely from the Middle Assyrian Period, directly followng the Mittani Empire&#39;s reign.
Photos: 3,400 year-old city in Iraq revealed after drought
Five ceramic vessels were discovered among the ruins and contained over 100 cuneiform tablets. They are likely from the Middle Assyrian Period, directly followng the Mittani Empire's reign.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
Researchers tightly covered the ruins with plastic tarps to prevent the ancient site from water erosion.
Photos: 3,400 year-old city in Iraq revealed after drought
Researchers tightly covered the ruins with plastic tarps to prevent the ancient site from water erosion.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
The cuneiform tablets have yet to be studied, but researchers hope they detail the fate of the city after a devastating earthquake.
Photos: 3,400 year-old city in Iraq revealed after drought
The cuneiform tablets have yet to be studied, but researchers hope they detail the fate of the city after a devastating earthquake.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
Archaeologists had to work in extreme weather, like storms and freezing temperatures, to excavate the settlement before it disappeared underwater.
Photos: 3,400 year-old city in Iraq revealed after drought
Archaeologists had to work in extreme weather, like storms and freezing temperatures, to excavate the settlement before it disappeared underwater.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
It&#39;s virtually a miracle the vessels with the unfired clay tablets survived for decades underwater, according to researchers.
Photos: 3,400 year-old city in Iraq revealed after drought
It's virtually a miracle the vessels with the unfired clay tablets survived for decades underwater, according to researchers.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
01 ancient Iraq city unearthed drought02 ancient Iraq city unearthed drought03 ancient Iraq city unearthed drought04 ancient Iraq city unearthed drought05 ancient Iraq city unearthed drought06 ancient Iraq city unearthed drought07 ancient Iraq city unearthed drought
Sign up for CNN's Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

(CNN)A sprawling 3,400-year-old city emerged in Iraq after a reservoir's water level swiftly dropped due to extreme drought.

Kurdish and German archaeologists excavated the settlement in the Mosul reservoir, along the Tigris River in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq, in January and February. The project was in partnership with the Directorate of Antiquities and Heritage in Duhok to preserve the area's cultural heritage for future generations.
The archaeological site, Kemune, is believed to be the Bronze Age city Zakhiku, a major hub of the Mittani Empire that reigned from 1550 to 1350 BC. The kingdom's territory stretched from the Mediterranean Sea to northern Iraq, according to Ivana Puljiz, junior professor in the department of near eastern archaeology and assyriology at the University of Freiburg in Breisgau, Germany, and one of the directors of the project.

    A race against time

      Zakhiku was submerged und