An ancient city in Iraq emerges from the Tigris River after an extreme drought

An ancient city in Iraq is believed to be Zakhiku, a settlement in the Mittani Empire that reigned from 1550 to 1350 BC. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Archaeologists raced against the clock to excavate the site before rising water levels engulfed the city again. Hide Caption 2 of 7

Five ceramic vessels were discovered among the ruins and contained over 100 cuneiform tablets. They are likely from the Middle Assyrian Period, directly followng the Mittani Empire's reign. Hide Caption 3 of 7

Researchers tightly covered the ruins with plastic tarps to prevent the ancient site from water erosion. Hide Caption 4 of 7

The cuneiform tablets have yet to be studied, but researchers hope they detail the fate of the city after a devastating earthquake. Hide Caption 5 of 7

Archaeologists had to work in extreme weather, like storms and freezing temperatures, to excavate the settlement before it disappeared underwater. Hide Caption 6 of 7