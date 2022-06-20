Winds fan wildfire to more than 2,000 acres in southern New Jersey

(CNN) A wildfire in southern New Jersey more than doubled in size Sunday to at least 2,100 acres, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The fire is threatening six structures in the Paradise Lakes Campground, and local volunteer fire departments from Atlantic, Burlington and Ocean counties are providing assistance there and at Batsto Village, the update said.

"Please remember, 'No Drones in Fire Zones - If YOU fly, WE can't!'" the service added.

Weather conditions are forecast to ease on Monday, with a high of 80 and winds between 5-10 mph. Winds are expected to trail off by the evening hours and there is a slight chance for showers on Tuesday.

Wharton State Forest is the largest single tract of land within the New Jersey State Park System, according to the state's park service. It is about 20 miles northwest of Atlantic City, New Jersey.