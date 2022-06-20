Shooting near Washington, DC, concert leaves 15-year-old dead, wounds officer and 2 adults, police say

(CNN) A 15-year-old boy died and three other people were wounded, including a police officer, after shooting broke out near an unpermitted concert in Washington, DC, Sunday evening, police say.

The shooting was preceded by two earlier incidents that caused panic and trampling at the concert, which had several hundred people gathering to hear music played from a truck on a street sidewalk, DC Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters at a news conference.

Officers responded and were able to contain the area, ultimately shutting down the concert after a "secondary incident," said Contee, who did not provide details of the incident but said "people started to scatter at that point."

Several people sustained injuries to their legs and ankles as the crowd dispersed, and police, fire and medical first responders were on scene, the police chief said. Emergency personnel recovered an illegal firearm from one individual as they tended to the injured, he said.

Gunfire subsequently broke out near 14th and U Streets Northwest, close to the concert site, where the teen was killed and others were wounded.

Read More