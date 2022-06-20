1 of 4 men who escaped from a federal prison camp in Virginia has been captured

(CNN) One of the four men who escaped from a federal prison camp in Hopewell, Virginia, over the weekend is back in custody, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said Monday.

Tavares Lajuane Graham is now in the medium-security federal institution in Hopewell , BOP spokesperson Randilee Giamusso wrote in an email.

Graham, 44, was serving a 120-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the agency has said.

Authorities remain on the hunt for Corey Branch, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw, who were reported as missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg's satellite camp at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the agency.

Details of the escape were not included in the news release, beyond the BOP calling it a "walkaway."

