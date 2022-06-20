Contreras Fire grows to more than 20,000 acres in southern Arizona, putting nearby residents on alert

(CNN) The Contreras Fire burning in southern Arizona has grown to 20,360 acres, prompting possible evacuations for nearby residents, officials said.

While an evacuation hasn't been mandated, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release early Monday that residents of the Hay Hook Ranch Estates area "should consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected area with family/friends."

The department reminded residents to "keep in mind" the items they might need to for pets and livestock, and to stay updated on the latest fire news.

"Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate," the department said.

The fire, burning roughly 40 miles southwest of Tucson, is 40% contained, according to InciWeb , a US clearinghouse for fire information.

