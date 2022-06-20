I gave up dieting for my kids. Here's why

(CNN) I came of age in a house of fat-free cookies, Weight Watchers' meetings and Denise Austin's eight-minute abs. There was plenty of pasta and ice cream but also a focus on being skinny. In the decades since, I've counted points, intermittently fasted and completed fitness challenges to make my body smaller.

So it was no surprise that I was concerned when I spotted a doctor's note in my electronic health portal that described me as "overweight but alert."

I chose a sensible nutrition plan, one touted as a "lifestyle change," not a diet. Still, I worried about how it might affect my kids (ages 7, 12 and 15) to watch me tracking my food intake, following rules such as "water first, veggies most" and skipping carbohydrates at dinner.

Here's what I learned from the authors about the science of raising truly healthy kids.

Do parents' eating and dieting habits influence how their children eat?

Yes, these experts say. It's well-established that "how a parent is eating, how they are buying, how they are preparing, how they are plating and how they are offering food influences the experience of the child in reference to food and body," Aggarwal said.

Parents should let their kids know that their worth doesn't depend on their appearance or weight.

Though I'm quick to blame my mom for modeling dieting behavior during my childhood, I recognize she likely internalized the diet culture norms of her day.

Aggarwal urged parents to reflect on their own complicated experiences with body image and try to develop a personal practice of well-being. "You can only give what you have," she told me kindly.

What's wrong with working on weight loss?

In our culture, and especially in medicine, "weight has been overvalued as a marker of health," Aggarwal said. Chief among the faulty messages of diet culture that parents inadvertently pass onto kids is using the word "health" as "code for thin."

"Thin does not equal health," Aggarwal said, so we need to shift away from using weight to indicate whether anyone is healthy, attractive or worthy. Parents should make clear to kids that no person's worth rests on their appearance, their weight or how or what they eat.

It's critical for parents to understand the "biological, psychosocial and cognitive needs of their changing young person," Aggarwal said. Gaining weight and changing shape are normal and expected parts of puberty. Fat aids body function, she noted, even in the brain, of which 60% is made up of adipose (fat) tissue.

How can focusing on eating 'healthy' become problematic for families?

The pressure parents feel to raise "healthy" kids of a particular weight can lead them to adopt rigid approaches to meals and snacks, including rules such as saying "no dessert until you finish dinner," obsessing over nutritional information and categorizing foods as "good" or "bad."

These restrictions often backfire , according to Sterling. Restrictive feeding disrupts a child's innate ability to listen to their internal hunger and fullness cues and has been shown to be a risk factor for disordered eating and eating disorders.