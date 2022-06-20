Today, you’ll find a deal on sunscreen, discounted Beats Fit Pro and savings on a Blue Yeti Microphone. All that and more below.

Right now, you can save big on tech essentials thanks to the Discover Samsung Event. Whether you’re shopping for a new phone, tablet, television, wireless earbuds or even a vacuum, this sale has you covered. No matter what you’re looking for, these deals are certainly worth a browse.

Moon Pod’s bean bag chairs are a huge upgrade from the flimsy options of your childhood. Designed to mimic the sensations of flotation therapy, these chairs just do that — whether you’re sitting, reclining or lying on it, the Moon Pod is ultra supportive, conforming to your body and every readjustment you make. Now through the end of the month, you can get 25% off sitewide and save on Moon Pods as well as pillows and accessories.

Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the Blue Yeti boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls. Down to around $90 at Staples, this microphone is a smart purchase for any at-home setup.

Buy 1, get 1 50% off at Walgreens

Now that summer has arrived, don’t slack on your daily sun protection. Stock up on face and body SPF from tons of trusted brands — like Neutrogena, La Roche Posay, CeraVe, Bondi Sands and more — and right now at Walgreens. Thanks to this buy one, get one 50% off sale, you can save on all the sunscreen you’ll need this summer, from waterproof to baby to makeup priming options.

The Beats Fit Pro are the Goldilocks of headphones: they blend all of the AirPods Pro’s best features with a stylish, secure and workout-friendly design. Right now you can take advantage of the lowest price we’ve ever seen on these headphones, as long as you’re chill with a refurbished pair. They’re guaranteed to work like new and come with a one-year warranty. With a great discount and Underscored’s seal of approval, why not try them out?

More deals to shop

• The much-loved Dreamsky alarm clock is just $16.99 right now at Amazon.

• Keep your pearly whites, well, pearly white with this cordless Waterpik water flosser, discounted to $59.99 when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon.

• Save on reading glasses, blue-light lenses and more during this 25% off sitewide sale at Eyebobs, today and tomorrow only.

• Score a discount on this tough, compact SSD from Samsung, now at an all-time low price.

• Keep all your electronics charged in your WFH setup with this Amazon Basics power strip, just $7 for a pack of 2 at Woot!

• Keurig is offering its entire site 20% off with code SUMMERSALE22 so you can save while securing your caffeine fix.

• Dr. Bronner’s castile soap is three for the price of two, so stock up on a variety of scents right now at Walgreens. buy 2, get one free

• Save on Beats headphones and earbuds right now at Woot!

• Now through July 4, you can get 20% off two SodaStream machines, the Terra and Art, with code FLAG20.

Deals you may have missed

Summer Style Event

Everlane Everlane

If your summer wardrobe could use a refresh, why not check out elevated basics, linen styles and more from Everlane? Right now is a perfect time to check out Everlane’s site since the brand is offering 20% off orders over $150 and 30% off orders of $250 from now until June 19.

$249.99 $174.99 at Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro Apple

You can snag a pair of AirPods Pro for just $174.99, matching the Black Friday low price. Some of Apple’s best earbuds, the AirPods Pro offer comfortable design, terrific sound, active noise cancellation (ANC), a transparency mode, long battery life, easy controls and an intuitive setup, thanks to the Apple H1 chip.

30% off sitewide with code HEATWAVE

Madewell Madewell

Last-minute additions to your summer wardrobe and beyond are now in reach, courtesy of Madewell’s latest sale. Right now snag 30% off your purchase with code HEATWAVE. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to airy dresses and chic basics. Just be sure to add your favorites to cart soon.

Bright Days sale

Philips Hue Philips Hue

Philips Hue is considered by many to be the gold standard of smart home lighting, and right now the brand is offering a discount on a range of products. Decorate your bedroom with trendy LED strips, or set the mood with a portable lamp — the possibilities are endless, not to mention infinitely customizable. Buy two, get one free on starter kits, bulbs and accessories, plus take advantage of BOGO 50% off mood lighting. Simply add the qualifying products to your cart and the discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

$24.95 $16.99 at Amazon

MMmat Kate Bratskeir/CNN

These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies, and right now a two-pack is on sale for under $17 at Amazon.

$59.99 $25 at Amazon

Braun Amazon

Our top digital thermometer pick is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Braun No-Touch can be held up to 2 inches away, and there’s a positioning sensor that shines a light on your forehead to ensure you’re on the right point of the head when taking temperature. With an option to silence any noise and an LED display that can be seen in the dark, the Braun No-Touch thermometer offers everything you need — plus some — in a thermometer.