A cellular tower stands as a United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplane lands at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in the Lennox neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on January 19, 2022.

United's Aviate Academy is the first flight school owned by a major US airline.

A British Airways flight was attempting to land at London's Heathrow Airport when high winds forced the pilots to abort its shaky landing.

An airline is asking for an unruly passengers no-fly list. See Buttigieg's response

In this handout image provided by Boeing Australia, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner lands at Sydney Airport on November 15, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner carbon composite aircraft, was designed to reduce jet lag and air sickness and cut fuel emissions by 20%. Boeing has orders for more than 800 787 Dreamliners from more than 50 airlines around the world, including 50 for Qantas and Jetstar. The jet touched down in Sydney today to mark Qantas Airlines 92st birthday.

Watch: A YouTuber crashed his plane. The FAA said he did it on purpose

A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft lands at Barcelona's 'El Prat' airport on September 28, 2018. - Ryanair cancelled scores of European flights today as unions staged what they warned could be the biggest strike in the airline's history. The Dublin-based low-cost carrier has played down fears of widespread disruption but confirmed it would cancel nearly 250 flights. (Photo by PAU BARRENA / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images)

New York CNN Business —

Air travel is returning to normal Monday after several days of widespread flight cancellations due to weather and staffing issues.

Tracking service FlightAware was showing about 1,800 canceled flights worldwide Monday. Only 300 of those were to, from or within the United States, representing roughly 1% of all scheduled flights.

That’s way down from the 6,200 global cancellations Sunday. From Thursday through Sunday more than 5,000 US flights were canceled by the airlines, or about 5% of their schedule.

With Juneteenth being observed as a federal holiday Monday, and the Father’s Day holiday on Sunday, traffic was brisk at airports over the weekend.

The 2.4 million travelers screened by the TSA at US airports on Friday was the most in one day so far this year, up 17% from the Friday before Father’s Day last year. Although that traffic is still 12% below 2019 levels, it’s more than four times the number of travelers ahead of the 2020 Father’s Day weekend.

Airlines have been limited in the number of flights they can schedule due to a shortage of staff. The major US carriers all offered buyouts and early retirement packages to cut staffing levels during the first year of the pandemic when demand for air travel plunged. They have had trouble bringing those staffs back to pre-pandemic levels, partly because it takes time to train and qualify new employees to fill pilot, flight attendant and mechanic positions. There are 13% fewer domestic flights available in June compared to June 2019, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

The tight staffing and scheduling has limited airlines’ ability to recover from bad weather events such as those that occurred across the nation last week. There were similar surges in flight cancellations during other holiday travel periods recently, including Memorial Day weekend and the year-end holidays.

The limited number of flights and strong demand from passengers has sent fares soaring. According to analysis of prices at the nation’s three largest airlines — American, United and Delta — conducted by Cowen, leisure fares are up 42% compared to a year ago for the week ending June 6.

The Consumer Price Index, the government’s leading inflation measure, estimates that overall fares were up 37.8% in May compared to a year ago, and up 21.7% compared to May of 2019, ahead of the pandemic.