Sao Paulo (CNN) The boat in which British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were traveling before they were killed was found Sunday evening, according to the police.

The pair had been traveling in the Javari Valley, in the far western side of the Brazilian Amazon, before they were killed.

The boat was located at a depth of about 20 meters (over 65 feet), capsized with six bags of sand to make it difficult to float, at a distance of 30 meters from the right bank of the Itacoaí River, near the Cachoeira community, according to a report from the Civil Police.

A suspect arrested on Saturday pointed authorities to the location of the speedboat.

Three suspects have so far been arrested for the murders, Brazilian Federal Police confirmed on Sunday, and another five are being investigated for their alleged involvement in hiding the corpses of the victims.

