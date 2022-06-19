These children lost young parents to Covid-19. Here's what they want other kids -- and adults -- to know
Updated 4:02 AM ET, Sun June 19, 2022
(CNN)A 5-year-old had just finished his first day of kindergarten when he watched his young mother collapse and take her final breaths. A 13-year-old has suffered panic attacks since her dad's death. A 17-year-old must face adulthood without his idol.
More than 202,000 US children have lost one or both parents to Covid-19, according estimates from Imperial College London. And the number of children robbed of their parents keeps growing.
While life in the US might seem more like it did before Covid-19, the disease is still claiming hundreds of lives every day -- including young parents who likely never imagined leaving their children to grow up without them.
Here's what some children and families who have lost young parents to the pandemic want everyone else to know.