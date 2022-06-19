Connor Luensman said he&#39;s always looked up his father, James, who died before he was eligible to get vaccinated. Connor and his mom have since gotten all their Covid-19 vaccine shots together.
These children lost young parents to Covid-19. Here's what they want other kids -- and adults -- to know

By Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 4:02 AM ET, Sun June 19, 2022

(CNN)A 5-year-old had just finished his first day of kindergarten when he watched his young mother collapse and take her final breaths. A 13-year-old has suffered panic attacks since her dad's death. A 17-year-old must face adulthood without his idol.

More than 202,000 US children have lost one or both parents to Covid-19, according estimates from Imperial College London. And the number of children robbed of their parents keeps growing.
While life in the US might seem more like it did before Covid-19, the disease is still claiming hundreds of lives every day -- including young parents who likely never imagined leaving their children to grow up without them.
Here's what some children and families who have lost young parents to the pandemic want everyone else to know.

A newly single mom and 3 grieving children face an uncertain future

Aurora Dominguez, left, and her sister Laila loved going to the park and riding bikes with their dad, Benny. Now, Laila has to juggle grief and more responsibilities after the loss of her father.
Aurora Dominguez, left, and her sister Laila loved going to the park and riding bikes with their dad, Benny. Now, Laila has to jug