These children lost young parents to Covid-19. Here's what they want other kids -- and adults -- to know

(CNN) A 5-year-old had just finished his first day of kindergarten when he watched his young mother collapse and take her final breaths. A 13-year-old has suffered panic attacks since her dad's death. A 17-year-old must face adulthood without his idol.

Here's what some children and families who have lost young parents to the pandemic want everyone else to know.

A newly single mom and 3 grieving children face an uncertain future

