Woman accused of attacking 4 people with pepper-spray and making anti-Asian remarks faces assault as a hate crime charges

(CNN) The woman accused of pepper-spraying several women while making anti-Asian comments in New York earlier this month faces multiple charges, including three counts of third-degree assault as a hate crime, according to a criminal complaint.

Madeline Barker, 47, was arraigned Saturday night, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office told CNN, and bail was set at $20,000. Her next appearance in court is slated for Thursday, June 23.

An attorney for the Legal Aid Society, which is representing Barker, could not be reached for comment.

Barker, of Merritt Island, Florida, also faces four counts of second-degree aggravated harassment and one count of third-degree attempted assault as a hate crime, per the complaint, which details statements given by four alleged victims, all of whom are Asian women.

Each of them told detectives the woman used pepper spray, hitting three of them but missing the fourth, and stated something to the effect of, "Why don't you go back to your country?"