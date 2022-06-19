Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly punched the mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, officials say

(CNN) Police in Louisville, Kentucky, are searching for a suspect they believe punched the city's mayor at a popular downtown event complex Saturday.

CNN has reached out to Louisville police and the mayor's office for more information.

Earlier this evening, while at Fourth Street Live, Mayor Fischer was punched by an individual. The Mayor is doing fine. LMPD is investigating & will release further information as it becomes available. Anyone with information can call our anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673. pic.twitter.com/BeKnjfJOgv — LMPD (@LMPD) June 19, 2022

Fischer, a Democrat, is serving his third term as mayor of Kentucky's largest city and cannot run again due to term limits. Craig Greenberg, the 2022 Democratic nominee for mayor sent well wishes to Fischer Saturday.