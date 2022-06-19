A hidden swear word on a headstone has stirred controversy in this Iowa community

(CNN) A loving message on headstone at a cemetery in Polk County, Iowa, hides a not-so-decent joke in honor of the deceased man's unique sense of humor. But not everyone in town finds it funny.

Steven Paul Owens' headstone at Warren-Powers Cemetery displays states: "Forever in our hearts, until we meet again, cherished memories, known as: our son, brother, father, papa, uncle, friend & cousin."

But this seemingly normal text is aligned so that the first letter of every sentence spells, "F**k off."

The message has led to pushback from the Camp Township Trustees who oversee the cemetery. Owens' family says the text is intended to be an ode to his dry humor and sometimes prickly attitude.

Owens, who died on September 2, 2021, was a "very fun-loving guy," his son Zachary Owens told CNN, though he was also "easily riled."

