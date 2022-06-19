Start your week smart: Covid-19, Ukraine, Flight cancellations, Bitcoin, North Korea
Happy Juneteenth! Today marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. And it's also Father's Day, so there's plenty to celebrate all around.
Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
The weekend that was
• DC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on Covid-19 vaccinations for children as young as 6 months, clearing the way for vaccinations to be administered soon.
• The West must continue to support Ukraine in order to deter future aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
• A combination of rough weather, staff shortages and infrastructure challenges have left airlines struggling to keep up with the surge in travel this holiday weekend. About 3,000 flights have been canceled so far since Friday.
• The price of bitcoin breached $19,000 and ethereum fell below $1,000 Saturday, extending the brutal crypto bear market to new lows
• North Korea has dispatched medical crews and epidemiological investigators to a province battling the outbreak of an intestinal disease, state media reported earlier today.
The week ahead
Monday
Juneteenth -- the new federal holiday established in 2021 by President Joe Biden -- will be observed on Monday, June 20. Non-essential federal, state and city government offices will be closed, along with banks, schools, stock and bond markets, and post offices.
If you're looking for something to do on your new day off, take CNN's Juneteenth Quiz!
Tuesday
If it's Tuesday, it's primary day somewhere. This week, there are primary elections in Virginia and the District of Columbia and primary runoffs in Alabama and Georgia.
The House select committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, will hold its fourth hearing. Additional hearings are scheduled for later in the week.
And despite what you thought back on Memorial Day, June 21 marks the first day of summer.
Thursday
June 23 is the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the landmark