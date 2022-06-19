Start your week smart: Covid-19, Ukraine, Flight cancellations, Bitcoin, North Korea

Happy Juneteenth! Today marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. And it's also Father's Day, so there's plenty to celebrate all around.

The weekend that was

• The West must continue to support Ukraine in order to deter future aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.