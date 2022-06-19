Rainbow-colored toys and clothing are seized in Saudi Arabia for indirectly 'promoting homosexuality'

(CNN) Saudi Arabian government officials have cracked down on rainbow-colored toys and clothing from shops in the country's capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday, saying the items promote homosexuality, according to Saudi state-run TV channel al-Ekhbariya.

"We are having to look out for slogans that violate the rules of Islam and public morals like promoting homosexuality colors, targeting the young generation," said an official from the Ministry of Commerce, who was unnamed in the report and is involved in the campaign, according to al-Ekhbariya.

Homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia, which adheres to a strict interpretation of Sharia law.

The items which were seized by authorities were seen to be bright in color, ranging from children's hair accessories, pencil cases, and backpacks to rainbow stripes featured in crayon packets, all designed for children, the al-Ekhbariya report details.

The Saudi officials were seen to be in a children's shop with a number of toys taken from the shelves and piled in a heap on the floor, where the reporter for al-Ekhbariya pointed towards a rainbow flag saying the "homosexuality flag is present in one of the Riyadh markets," adding the colors send a "poisonous message" to children.

