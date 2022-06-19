China claims successful anti-ballistic missile interceptor test

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) China successfully conducted an anti-ballistic missile test on Sunday night, according to the country's Defense Ministry.

It was a land-based mid-course missile tested within China's borders, the ministry said in a brief statement, adding the test was defensive in nature and not targeted against any country.

Anti-ballistic missile systems are meant to shield a country from potential attacks by using projectiles to intercept incoming missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). Some analysts liken it to shooting down a bullet with another bullet.

This marks China's sixth known test of a land-based anti-ballistic missile, according to state-run tabloid Global Times. The country has been conducting such tests since 2010, typically holding them every few years.

Before Sunday, China last launched an anti-ballistic missile test in February 2021, according to state media.

