A building collapses in Philadelphia, leaving several firefighters trapped

(CNN) A building collapsed Saturday morning in northern Philadelphia, leaving several firefighters trapped, the city fire department said in a tweet.

"So far, several were rescued and transported to hospitals," the Philadelphia Fire Department's tweet reads. The department still was working to rescue others, it added.

Details about what led to the collapse, which the department said happened at 300 W. Indiana St. in the city's Fairhill neighborhood, or what the building housed weren't immediately available.

At least nine agencies were helping with recovery efforts, including Philadelphia police and the American Red Cross, the fire department added on Twitter.

