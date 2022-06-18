Woman charged with hate crimes after allegedly attacking 4 people with pepper-spray and making anti-Asian remarks in NYC

(CNN) A woman who allegedly made anti-Asian remarks and pepper-sprayed four people in New York City last weekend was arrested and charged with hate crimes, police said Friday.

Madeline Barker, 47, was charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime, two counts of attempted assault as a hate crime and four counts of harassment as a hate crime, the New York Police Department said.

CNN was not immediately able to identify an attorney for Barker, who is from Merritt Island, Florida, according to the NYPD. CNN reached out to the Legal Aid Society to determine whether it's representing her.

The attack, which was investigated by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force, happened June 11 in Manhattan's Meatpacking District and was partially caught on video.

The video released by police showed a woman brandishing what appeared to be pepper-spray. The woman then proceeded to pepper-spray four women during the altercation, the NYPD said. The women refused medical attention, according to an earlier news release from police.