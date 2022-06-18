This New Jersey family plans to tour the East Coast and give out free books to promote childhood literacy

(CNN) A New Jersey family plans to distribute free books along the East Coast this summer from a custom-renovated "bookmobile" in an effort to promote childhood literacy.

Kaila Boulware Sykes and her husband, Raymond, met while they were students at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey. "Throughout our entire relationship we always did community service work," Sykes told CNN.

When her family encountered discrimination at a local book store, she knew it was another opportunity to expand their community service work.

In 2021, the couple, who are Black, visited a book store in Ocean County, New Jersey, with their son, Truth, now 2 years old. "We took him there because they had hundreds of thousands of books," said Sykes. "We wanted to give our son the experience of being in a literary playground."

But in the bookstore, Sykes said, "We weren't welcome, people were staring, whispering at us," she said. "We were frustrated, we were a little upset."