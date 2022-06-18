The Southwest's unchecked thirst for Colorado River water could prove devastating upstream

The West's megadrought

The West just experienced an aspect of the climate crisis that scientists have warned of for years

A massive rockfall crashed into Lake Powell. Record-low water levels could be to blame

Lake Mead's water level is running well below predictions

This state's two largest reservoirs are already at 'critically low levels' and the dry season is just starting

The Colorado River irrigates farms, powers electric grids and provides drinking water for 40 million people. As its supply dwindles, a crisis looms