The Southwest's unchecked thirst for Colorado River water could prove devastating upstream
Updated 2:00 AM ET, Sat June 18, 2022
Vernal, Utah (CNN)Among those who love to chase trout with flies made of feathers, just the mention of a certain seven-mile stretch of Utah's Green River can turn a hardened man rhapsodic.
"I've guided in New Zealand, Chile, Argentina, Alaska," said Gordon Tharrett, describing his 30-year career guiding elite fly fishers around the world. "I've never seen anything like it."
The West's megadrought
The West just experienced an aspect of the climate crisis that scientists have warned of for years
A massive rockfall crashed into Lake Powell. Record-low water levels could be to blame
Lake Mead's water level is running well below predictions
This state's two largest reservoirs are already at 'critically low levels' and the dry season is just starting
The Colorado River irrigates farms, powers electric grids and provides drinking water for 40 million people. As its supply dwindles, a crisis looms
"It's phenomenal," said Stephen Lytle, the son of the local game warden who's been floating and fishing this stretch since boyhood. "You get people from all over the world. Eric Clapton has been up here. Tiger Woods. If you're a fly fisherman, this is one of the places to hit."
But bring up the American West's worst drought in 1,200 years and their reverie turns to head-shaking anxiety and disgust. They may have more water than most -- hundreds of miles from fallowing farms in Arizona or browning lawns in Los Angeles -- but they know that on the Colorado River system, the massive, unchecked demand for water downstream is threat to everything upstream.
"It takes millions of gallons of water for a golf course," Tharrett said. "It's going to reach a point when people have to decide, 'Do I survive or do I play golf? Should I have a lawn in the desert or pay a $100 for a basket of berries?'"