CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 18: Lydia Ko of New Zealand smiles on the 8th hole during the Pro-Am prior to the AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie Golf Links on August 18, 2021 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jessica and Nelly Korda: The 'built-in best buddies' taking the golfing world by storm

Collin Morikawa: 'There are so many places to improve' so 2021 wasn't a breakout year

SANDWICH, ENGLAND - JULY 18: Open Champion, Collin Morikawa of United States kisses the Claret Jug on the 18th hole during Day Four of The 149th Open at Royal St George's Golf Club on July 18, 2021 in Sandwich, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of The Farmers Insurance Open on the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 27, 2022 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 08: Cam Smith plays a shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the World Golf Championship-FedEx St Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind on August 08, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Tony Finau plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the The American Express at the Stadium Course at PGA West on January 22, 2022 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

AL MUROOJ, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 06: Harold Varner III of USA celebrates after sinking an eagle putt on the 18th to win The PIF Saudi International during day four of the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 06, 2022 in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

Steph Kyriacou: Rookie of the year set to take her game to the next level

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 22: Steph Kyriacou of Australia plays her second shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie Golf Links on August 22, 2021 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

PATTAYA, THAILAND - MARCH 12: Carlota Ciganda of Spain plays her third shot at 7th hole during the third round of Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course on March 12, 2022 in Pattaya, Thailand. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 21: Georgia Hall of England plays her shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club on January 21, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Golf community rallies together to help teenage Ukrainian golfer escape country to US

CNN —

Two-time major winner Justin Thomas has enjoyed many happy Saturdays of golf. The third round at the 2022 US Open is unlikely to rank among them.

The writing was perhaps on the wall before the 29-year-old had even struck his first competitive ball of the day at The Country Club.

“From Louisville, Kentucky – Justin Thompson,” the tee box announcer mistakenly called as Thomas prepared for his opening drive, prompting a bemused reaction from the American.

Following a solid start of three consecutive pars, confusion made way for fury at the fourth hole when Thomas’ tee shot settled at the cusp of a drain in the center of the fairway.

Not afforded a drop, Thomas proceeded to play the ball as it lay, with his errant shot sailing into a bunker well short of the green.

Looking down at the drain in disgust before the ball had even landed, to say the American was displeased would be an understatement.

“That’s what pisses me off because so many other people would lie about being able to hit that, but it’s just like, ‘I’m not gonna hit it’” Thomas could be heard saying on Sky Sports’ broadcast.

“I’m just trying to be a good f***ing person. F***ing b******t.”

Thomas subsequently bogeyed the hole, finishing the day with a two-over 72 that leaves him three-over par heading into Sunday’s final round.

Thomas walks with caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay up the third fairway. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Typically, a golfer can only receive a drop ball if the lie is affecting their stance or the line of their swing. Discussing the incident, Thomas said he had called an official to get a ruling on the shot, but – believing he would not hit the drain – decided against asking for a free drop “in the spirit of the game.”

‘Spirit of the game’

“I felt like I very easily could have told her that I was going to [hit the drain] and gotten a free drop,” Thomas told reporters.

“It’s very clear that my stance was altered and sitting bad because of that drain,” he added.

Thomas of the United States plays an approach shot on the first hole. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

It is not the first unconventional shot seen in Brookline this week. On Friday, MJ Daffue ensured a group of lucky fans got their money’s worth when he hit a sensational shot from the carpet of the hospitality tent.

Not wanting to take a drop penalty, the South African blasted his drive past a tree, a concession stand, and a mass of spectators towards the fourth hole.

For Thomas, having opened with a promising 69 on Thursday, back-to-back 72’s leave the American needing to make up seven strokes to draw level with compatriot Will Zalatoris, who lead the field on his return to the clubhouse.

A 15-time winner on the PGA Tour, Thomas is chasing his second major triumph of the year after winning his second PGA Championship title in May. His best finish at the US Open came in 2018 when he tied for eighth.