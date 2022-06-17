Yellowstone River flooding is a 1 in 500-year event, US Geological Survey says

(CNN) The devastating flooding that occurred along the Yellowstone River this week constitutes a 1 in 500-year event, according to a US Geological Survey (USGS) news release.

Unprecedented rain and rapid snowmelt in recent days have caused rivers in parts of Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho to burst their banks, swallowing bridges and sweeping away entire sections of roadway.

More than 10,000 visitors to Yellowstone National Park have been forced to evacuate. All entrances to the park are expected to remain closed until at least Monday.

"At two streamgages, Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs and Yellowstone River at Livingston, the peak streamflow was higher than the 0.2% (or 1 in 500-years) flood (level)," said USGS hydrologist Katherine Chase in the release.

Farther downstream, "the Yellowstone River at Billings was between the 1% (or 1 in 100-years) and 0.2% (1 in 500-years) flood," according to the release, which notes that streamflow data is "currently being reported as 'provisional' until followup analyses of the stream channel and data are completed."

