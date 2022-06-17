Dallas judge removes Texas AG's office as intervenor in case over treatment for transgender youth

(CNN) A Dallas County judge granted a motion Friday to strike the Texas Attorney General's intervention in a case where a doctor is fighting to continue providing gender-affirming care to transgender youth at Children's Medical Center, a decision which essentially removes Ken Paxton's office from the case.

The decision was another victory for Dr. Ximena Lopez and her lawyers, who argued Paxton's office had no authority to intervene in a case about a doctor's judgment in providing treatment that falls within the medical standard of care.

After a two-hour hearing, Judge Melissa Bellan sided with Lopez's lawyers, saying she did not find a justiciable interest or the Attorney General's office or the State of Texas could show they have authority to act on behalf of anyone in this case.

The same judge had already granted a temporary restraining order and a temporary injunction last month, allowing Dr. Lopez and other doctors at Children's to continue providing gender-affirming care.

Paxton's office then intervened. Lawyers for Paxton argued Friday they wanted to bring forth experts in the case to argue gender-affirming treatments could be considered child abuse in certain circumstances.

