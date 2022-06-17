Man who killed one, injured others in Orange County church shooting has hate crime enhancements added to charges

(CNN) A man who killed one person and injured five others during a shooting at a church in Orange County, California, has had hate crime enhancements added to his charges, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

David Wenwei Chou, 68, had hate crime enhancements added for each of the five counts of attempted murder, prosecutors said in a news release. They also said that an amended complaint was filed this week to add "a special circumstance that Chou intentionally killed his victim because of his race, color, religion, nationality, or country of origin."

"After a review of additional evidence in this case, the Orange County District Attorney's Office has filed an amended criminal complaint to include hate crime allegations," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the release. His office did not share what additional evidence was found.

CNN has reached out to Chou's attorney for comment on the enhancements.

During a church lunch banquet, Chou attempted to lock the doors from the inside with chains and super glue and then opened fire at the elderly churchgoers, officials said. Chou also had a bag of Molotov cocktails and a bag of extra ammunition, according to authorities.

Read More