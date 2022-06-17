Oakland has declared racism a public health crisis. Here's what happens next

(CNN) When the Covid-19 pandemic laid bare racial, health and economic disparities in cities across the United States, city officials in Oakland, California, knew they had to do something.

More than two years into the pandemic, they've passed a resolution that racism is a public health crisis.

"It reminds us that centuries of systemic racism have profoundly harmed communities of color and led to disturbing health disparities that are exacerbated by the pandemic. It took time to draft this in a thoughtful way, Seema Rupani, an attorney in the office of Oakland City Attorney Barbara Parker told CNN on Thursday.

"It took time to talk to different city departments, do the research on the social determinants of health, and look at what was happening in Oakland and what needs to be done to reduce disparities," Rupani continued.

The city declared racism a public health crisis after a unanimous vote by the city council last week. The resolution declares the city will consider how the city can achieve equity in all aspects of city planning, policy-making, laws, contracting and hiring.

Read More