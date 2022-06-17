(CNN) A New York man who was caught on camera claiming to be an "off-duty trooper" while going on a racist road rage tirade has been charged with a hate crime, Sergeant Daniela Portillo with Newburgh police confirmed to CNN.

Cellphone video of the incident taken on June 11 shows William J. Ryan, 60, spewing racist slurs at Robert McLymore, a Black lieutenant with the Wallkill, New York, police department and his 18-year-old son, Portillo said.

"I'm an off-duty trooper, you f**king stupid n***er," Ryan says in the video that was taken by McLymore on Saturday in Newburgh. "You'll never be White! You'll never be White!" Ryan continues to say before flicking his middle finger at McLymore and driving away.

Robert McLymore.

McLymore told CNN the confrontation started when a man in a red truck, who was driving behind him, became enraged and sped around him when he slowed down to let another car pass in front of him.

That man, police say, was Ryan. McLymore says he then pulled next to Ryan and rolled his window down to question him and that is when Ryan began berating and yelling at him and his son.

Read More