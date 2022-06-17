Michigan Supreme Court rejects Larry Nassar's request to appeal his state prison sentence

(CNN) Michigan's highest court has denied disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's request to hear his appeal for a lower state prison sentence.

Nassar , 58, is serving a 60-year federal sentence, which he would have to finish serving before serving his 40- to 175-year state prison sentence, the opinion said.

Nassar's legal team appealed his sentence from a state court, arguing in part that the judge presiding over his sentencing was biased and should be disqualified.

The Michigan Supreme Court's order Friday said it was not persuaded that the questions presented by Nassar should be reviewed by the court. The order cited procedural issues and the high burden to prove that a judge should be disqualified. It stated that even if the court did make a ruling in the case, the unusual circumstances of Nassar's case would make the significance of any decision from the court "seriously limited."

"For these reasons, we decline to expend additional judicial resources and further subject the victims in this case to additional trauma where the questions at hand present nothing more than an academic exercise," an order posted Friday stated.

