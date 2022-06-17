World Refugee Day: a 'long vision' needed to help displaced people

(CNN) "How long are we going to live in this fear?"

That was the question Hanna Pysana and her friends found themselves asking after Russia invaded Ukraine. Pysana, an artist and teacher living in Odesa, was like many other Ukrainians, not ready to leave her home behind when Russian forces invaded. The stress and the realities of living in a war zone, however, proved to be too much.

"It was very hard to be resourceful, to work, to feel good and to give something if you're always in the feeling of fear."

Pysana is one of the more than 7 million people that fled their homes in Ukraine in order to find safety. But there are many more who either cannot leave their homes or who have become internally displaced inside the country --the ones still living in constant danger.

"Usually those who are displaced within their countries are worse off. They're not able to get out. They're not able to find support," Ky Luu, Chief Operating Officer of the International Medical Corps told CNN.

