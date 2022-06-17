Latest in tech
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Now playing
01:18
Snapchat CEO surprises Otis College's newest graduates by paying off their student loans
CNN
Now playing
02:01
Internet Explorer is no more. CNN reported on the 'browser wars' it started in 1996
Now playing
00:57
Robots could soon look human, with living skin and hair
Jemal Countess/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for TIME
Now playing
01:29
Apple's CEO responds to evolving workplace dynamics
Apple
Now playing
01:47
See the new features coming to iPhones
Northwestern University
Now playing
02:09
Meet the researchers revolutionizing micro-scale robots for medical use
Caltech/Reuters
Now playing
01:51
This new technology helps drones survive strong winds
Now playing
03:43
How Paris Hilton became 'The Queen of the Metaverse'
Meet Google's newest Street View camera
Meet Google's newest Street View camera
Gabe Ramirez, CNN
Now playing
02:59
See Google Street View's new camera and the garage where the tech is built
Shutterstock
Now playing
01:57
Why privacy experts are warning against using period-tracking apps
Now playing
03:11
Big Tech and Ireland: How the combination made Ireland one of Europe's wealthiest countries
Markus Tatzgern
Now playing
02:16
This mask makes breathing in virtual reality more realistic
Google
Now playing
01:45
See how Google's new AR technology works
CNN
Now playing
02:18
In 1997, an IBM computer beat a chess world champion for the first time
Now playing
04:06
In 2005, an iPod was sold every two seconds. See how CNN covered the phenomenon
Getty Images
Now playing
01:22
Hear Elon Musk's plans for Trump's Twitter ban
New York CNN Business  — 

Social media company Snap may be jumping on the paid subscription service bandwagon with a new offering called Snapchat+.

Rumors swirled on Twitter Thursday about a subscription service for the disappearing-photo app that would cost users around $5 a month and allow them to do things like pin a “best friend” at the top of their messaging page. Snap (SNAP) spokesperson Liz Markman confirmed to CNN Business that the company has started early internal testing of the service, but declined to comment on the rumored features, pricing or a timeline for a potential public launch.

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 10: In this photo illustration the logo of Snapchat can be seen on a smartphone on March 10, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 10: In this photo illustration the logo of Snapchat can be seen on a smartphone on March 10, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
Thomas Trutschel/Photothek/Getty Images

Snap sends shares tumbling with warning on economy and earnings

“We’re excited about the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can best serve our community,” Markman said in a statement.

The news comes as Snap attempts to kickstart its business following a bruising few months for the company, as well as the broader tech sector.

Since September, Snap’s stock has plunged more than 85% from an all-time high above $83 to just over $12 as of midday Friday. During the first three months of this year, Snap posted a net loss of about $360 million. Last month, Snap warned investors that its revenue and profits for the current quarter would be lower than it had initially expected, and CEO Evan Spiegel warned in an internal memo that the company would slow hiring, according to reports from Bloomberg and the New York Times.