Menopause is not a disease. Experts call for new narrative for this natural stage of a woman's life
Updated 6:26 AM ET, Fri June 17, 2022
This story is part of As Equals, CNN's ongoing series on gender inequality. For information about how the series is funded and more, check out our FAQs.
(CNN)Women are not a monolith, their experiences of menopause are not all negative, and this stage of life should not be medicalized, argue an international group of experts.
In an analysis piece published in the British Medical Journal on Wednesday, obstetrician Martha Hickey of the Royal Women's Hospital in Victoria, Australia and three women's healt