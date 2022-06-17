Golfer hits spectacular shot from hospitality deck at the US Open

(CNN) Golf fans that paid for the US Open hospitality tent package were promised the "very best views" of the action, but one lucky group got even more than they bargained for on Friday.

Facing The Country Club's longest hole -- the 616-yard fourteenth -- MJ Daffue found himself making an unexpected detour after his tee shot skewed left and settled on the hospitality deck.

Still in bounds, the South African could have taken the opportunity of a drop ball, but instead lined up his 4-wood on the carpet, much to the delight of the crowd gathered to watch mere feet away.

With a tree, a concession stand, and a flock of spectators in the driving line, the margins for error were nerve-rackingly small, yet Daffue delivered emphatically, blasting his effort through the gap.

If the shot wasn't already impressive enough, it landed just off the green in the rough. However, an awkward chip and missed putt meant that the 33-year-old was forced to settle for a bogey.

Read More